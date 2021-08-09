Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area

July 7:

Stephen Wood, 31, of the Cheviots, Hastings, pleaded guilty to stealing two bottles of Jack Daniels, a bottle of Jim Beam and a bottle of vodka, worth £114, from Tesco at Eastbourne on February 5. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £55.50 in compensation.

Samantha Bradley, 36, of Midhurst Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing food and cleaning products from Tesco Express, at Polegate, on January 19. She also pleaded guilty to stealing health and beauty items, worth £100, from Co-op at Polegate on January 9. She admitted to being in breach of a conditional discharge, made by an earlier court for offences of shop lifting and possession of drugs. Sentencing was adjourned until September 1 for reports to be prepared. She was released on unconditional bail.

Scales of Justice 3 SUS-210808-160849001

July 13:

Tristan Stone, 33, of Cambridge Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of two charges of assaulting a woman. The offences took place at Bexhill on August 16, last year. He was also found guilty of being in breach of a criminal behaviour order by begging for money and found guilty of outraging public decency by urinating in a public place then bending down and drinking from the stream of urine, at London Road, Bexhill on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until September 9 for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.

Hayden Hennessy, 21, of Cavendish Place, Eastbourne, was found guilty of taking a Ford vehicle without the owner’s consent and causing extensive damage to the vehicle when it crashed and flipped over. The offence took place at Seaford on June 6 last year. He pleaded guilty to damaging a vehicle at Eastbourne on November 3, last year, and to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Eastbourne, on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until September 1, for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.

July 14:

George Jones, 24, of Butts Field, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to trespassing on land at the Cuckoo Trail, Hailsham, on November 8, last year, in search or pursuit of game. He was given a six-month conditional discharge.