Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area

July 5:

Sally Clarke Ash, 63, of Church Street, Willingdon, was found guilty of failing to provide information to police relating to the identity of the driver of a Volkswagen vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence on March 30. She was fined £660 and her driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Daniel Coleman, 37, of Holly Place, Eastbourne, was found guilty of failing to provide information to police relating to the identity of the driver of an Audi vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence on February 10. He was fined £660 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Scales of Justice SUS-210830-165624001

July 21:

William Jones, 26, of Butts Field, Hailsham, indicated a plea of guilty to entering a shed on Glyndley Manor Estate, Pevensey, on July 14, last year, and stealing a chainsaw and leaf blower worth £857.66. Sentencing was adjourned until October 6 and he was released on unconditional bail.

July 22:

Danny Hunt, 35, of Berkley Avenue, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on Upper Avenue, at Eastbourne, on August 19, last year, with the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in his bloodstream. He was fined £135 and banned from driving for three years.

July 23:

Owen Lait, 22, of Garfield Road, Hailsham, was found guilty of pursuing a course of conduct that amounted to the harassment of a woman by sending her messages or attempting to call her in excess of 300 times. The offence took place in Sussex between September 13 and September 30 last year. Sentencing was adjourned until September 22 for reports to be prepared. He was released on bail on the condition that he does not contact the victim.

July 27:

Briony McCarthy, 39, of Belmore Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of two charges of assaulting a police officer. The offences took place at Beachy Head and King Edwards Parade, Eastbourne, on October 21 last year. Magistrates issued a warrant for her arrest without bail due to no appearance in answer to court bail.

July 29: