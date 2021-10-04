Magistrates court results for the Eastbourne area

August 23:

A 17-year-old Eastbourne youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to being in possession of an offensive weapon – a machete – at North Road, Bexhill, on June 4. He also pleaded guilty to malicious wounding and to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at North Road, on the same date. The court made a Youth Rehabilitation Order with a nine month electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am. They made a drug treatment requirement and ordered him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

A 17-year-old Eastbourne youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Buxton Drive, Bexhill, on April 12, with no licence or insurance. His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

Scales of Justice SUS-210310-135605001

August 24:

Kyle Todd, 23, of Beatty Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of two charges of assault by beating. The offences took place at Eastbourne on January 31. Sentencing was adjourned until October 27 for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.

August 25:

Luke Thorpe, 25, of Broad Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to destroying a glass window pane, worth £45. The offence took place at Polegate on May 16. He also pleaded guilty to two charges of assault by beating at Polegate on the same date. He was given an 18-month conditional discharge, fined £50 and ordered to pay £45 in compensation.

John Panice, 66, of Hempstead Lane, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Hailsham on April 7. He was fined £230.

Damian Nowak, 24, of Queens Gardens, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating. The offence took place at Eastbourne on April 8. He was given an 18-month conditional discharge.

Toby Millott, 34, of East Street, Mayfield, pleaded guilty to being in possession of cocaine at Eastbourne on May 13. He was fined £800.

Peter Thompson, 46, of Wallsend Road, Pevensey, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Bexhill Road, Pevensey, on May 25, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance at Pevensey on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for one year.

Matthew Smart, 33, of Akehurst Close, Hellingly, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on July 11. Sentencing was adjourned until October 13 for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.