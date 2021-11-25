Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area

October 20:

Martin Chambers, 31, of Surrey Road, Seaford, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Lewes Road, Alfriston, on July 7, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 255 milligrams. The legal limit is 80 milligrams. He was fined £400 and banned from driving for 25 months.

David Moore, 41, of Grand Parade, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to making 43 Category C indecent images of children. He pleaded guilty to distributing two Category A indecent images of children and guilty to being in possession of a prohibited image of a child. He pleaded guilty to making 44 Category A indecent images of children. He pleaded guilty to being in possession of two extreme pornographic images involving animals. He pleaded guilty to making 16 Category B indecent images of children and guilty to distributing three Category C indecent images of children. The offences took place at Hailsham between November 21 and December 4 last year. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on November 17 and released on conditional bail.

Leigh Pountney, 38, of Station Road, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Seat vehicle at Hailsham on March 30, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £140 and banned from driving for one year.

Robert Greene, 31, of Elms Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman by sending numerous messages, making calls and attending her place of work. The offence took place at Eastbourne between March 20 and April 1. He also pleaded guilty to sending an electronic message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character. The offence took place at Eastbourne on March 30. Sentencing was adjourned until December 1 and he was released on bail on the condition that he does not contact the victim or her family.

Jordan Ripley, 20, of Burdock Place, Stones Cross, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Hailsham High Street, on June 15. He was fined £133. Magistrates made a Criminal Behaviour Order banning him from entering Hailsham town centre.

Hannah Scott, 29, of Collingwood Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Hyundai vehicle on Warren Road, Eastbourne, on July 2, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a blood alcohol reading of 97 milligrams. The legal limit is 80 milligrams. She was fined £200 and banned from driving for one year.

Neil Taylor, 50, of Chelworth Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Fiat Punto on the A22 at Polegate, on September 12, while more than four times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 165 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and banned him from driving for three years.