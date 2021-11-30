Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area

November 3:

Jagoda Pisz, 35, of no fixed address, was found guilty of four charges of fraud by you dishonestly making a false representation by using a bank card without the holder’s permission. The offences took place at Tesco Express, Londis, and KBC Local Express at Grove Road, Eastbourne, on February 21. The court issues a warrant for arrest without bail, due to her failing to appear in court in answer to bail.

Mark Spiers, 44, of Eastbourne Road, Halland, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to harassment by attending a home address and shouting threats and abuse. The offence took place at Hailsham between May 1 and May 25, last year. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison, suspended for two years. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates issued a restraining order and ordered him to pay £200 in prosecution costs.

Aleksandra Krol, 35, of Carew Road, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Hampden Park Drive, Eastbourne, on August 17, last year. She was given a one year conditional discharge.

Stephen Bartley, 44, of Cavendish Place, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of two wraps of heroin at Eastbourne on September 6. He was fined £40.

November 8:

A 17-year-old Eastbourne youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to four charges of assaulting a police officer. The offences took place at Eastbourne on October 21. She was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offender Panel for a one-year contract and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

November 9:

Lawre Trill, 51, of Eastern Avenue, Polegate, was found guilty of failing to give information to police relating to the identity of the driver of a Renault vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He was fined £180 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points. He was ordered to pay £320 in prosecution costs.

November 10:

Philip McManus, 39, of Jevington Gardens, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing meat products worth £28.80 from Marks and Spencer at Eastbourne on April 27. He was given a one-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £28.80 in compensation.

Brooke Garratt, 18, of Canute Close, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Eastbourne on October 16. She was ordered to pay £75 in compensation.

Jean-Luc Quinalt, 22, of Lewis Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, with cocaine and the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in his bloodstream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.