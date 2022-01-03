Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area

December 1:

Jesse Ellen-Weld, 22, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Eastbourne on November 3. She was fined £25.

Jonathan Rogers, 30, of Southfield, Polegate, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Eastbourne on August 3. He pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer at Eastbourne on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until May 17 2022, to tie up with other cases. He was released on conditional bail.

James Gardner, 37, of Cavendish Place, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a non-molestation order, made by Hastings Family Court, by sending another person to deliver presents to an address in Eastbourne. He was fined £700. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Liam Johnson, 21, of Fairlight Field, Ringmer, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Seaford Road, Seaford, on June 9, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Barry Wright, 53, of Percival Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to four charges of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place. The weapons included an extendable baton, a foot claw, a zombie knife and a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of an electrical incapacitant. The offences took place at Eastbourne on July 15. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work.

Evelynn Vonck, 55, of Tideswell Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to sending an email and answer machine messages, that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character. The offence took place at Eastbourne between November 4 and November 8 2019. She was fined £60 and ordered to pay £100 in compensation. The court made a community order.

Kelly Elms, 40, of Crawley Crescent, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Honda vehicle on Kings Road, Eastbourne, on June 4, with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in her blood stream. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

December 7: