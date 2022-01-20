Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area

December 21:

Jamie Drury, 49, of Tolkien Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Eastbourne on November 14. He was given a one-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £310 in prosecution costs.

Bobby Jarmaine, 46, of Langney Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of assault be beating. The offence took place on February 5, last year, while on a train travelling into Polegate Station. The court issued a warrant for his arrest, without bail, due to his not appearing in answer to bail.

December 22:

Steven White, 46, of Marina, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to causing £1,100 damage to a beach hut, belonging to Eastbourne Borough Council, at Eastbourne on August 14. The court made a community order, with an alcohol treatment requirement and ordered him to pay £1,100 in compensation.

Redmond Piggott, 62, of Mill Road, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at George Street, Hailsham, on September 5. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a health care professional at Eastbourne Custody Centre, on the same date. He was fined £850. The court made a community order with a requirement to abstain from alcohol for 90 days. He was ordered to pay £600 in compensation.

Jamil Ozodogru, 39, of Saxby Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a Vauxhall Astra vehicle at Etchingham Road, Eastbourne, on November 18, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 103 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £350 and his driving record endorsed with ten penalty points.

Richard Lee, 50, of Badgers Copse, Seaford, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus on Sutton Avenue, Seaford, on November 20, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 95 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for two years.

Thomas Laslett, 34, of Brampton Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Mini Cooper on Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on November 20, while twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 73 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £300 and banned from driving for three years.

Marius Jurcan, 48, of Ceylon Place, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle on Upper Avenue, Eastbourne, on November 22, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 117 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. The court made a community order and banned him from driving for 28 months.