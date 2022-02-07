Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area

January 12:

Martin Lancaster, 39, of Arbourvale, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Skoda vehicle on Beachy Head Road, Eastbourne, on July 5, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with cannabis in his bloodstream at Eastbourne on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work. He was banned from driving for three years.

Kendall Howick, 44, of Elms Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen vehicle on Pevensey Bay Road, Eastbourne, on July 9, with cocaine and the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in his bloodstream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance at Eastbourne on the same date. He was fined £210 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Jerry Day, 42, of Wilmington Gardens, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to attempting to steal six formal shirts, worth £168 from Marks and Spencer, at Eastbourne, on May 8 last year. He was given an 18-month conditional discharge.

Walter Tame, 33, of Walton Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Eastbourne on August 14, last year. The court issued a warrant for his arrest without bail, due to him failing to surrender to court bail.

Miaja Berzina, 34, of Marsden Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on December 7, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 112 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 28 months.

Amy Cornwall, 31, of Merrimede Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on December 11. She was fined £200 and banned from driving for 17 months.