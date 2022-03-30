Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area

March 9:

Scott Johnstone, 46, of Jevington Gardens, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Marina, St Leonards, on January 30, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 64 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £288 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Ian Sorrell, 78, of Boreham Street, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct that amounted to the stalking of a woman by attending her address, sending her messages and visiting her parents’ address. The offence took place at Ninfield between September 1 2020 and August 12 2021. Sentencing was adjourned until June 27. He was released on conditional bail.

Julian Elliott, 50, of Burdock Place, Stone Cross, Pevensey, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Lower Lake, Battle on December 25. He also pleaded guilty to driving an Audi vehicle on Lower Park Road, Hastings, on November 4 last year with the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in his bloodstream. He pleaded guilty to four charges of dishonestly making off without paying for fuel at Hastings between September 1 and October 9, last year. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement. He was fined £320 and banned from driving for one year. He was ordered to pay £180.31 in compensation.

Gary Booth, 39, of Badlesmere Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on November 6 last year with cocaine, cannabis and the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in his bloodstream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 40 months.

Kieran McGreevey, 19, of Finchley Place, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Eastbourne on August 29, last year. He was given a one-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

Radu Carciuc, 40, of Bedfordwell Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on December 23. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence at Eastbourne on the same date. He was fined £246 and banned from driving for two years.

Benjamin Stephen, 29, of Gibbon Road, Newhaven, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Seaford on January 31. He was fined £307.

Adam Pont, 32, of Port Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to causing damage to a Vauxhall Corsa vehicle. The offence took place at Staplecross on August 23, last year. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on a date to be fixed and released on unconditional bail.

March 16: