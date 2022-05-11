Magistrates court results for the Eastbourne area

March 31:

Alan Hollis, 43, of Etchingham Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of harassment by being in breach of a court restraining order. The offence took place at Eastbourne on June 24, last year. Magistrates issued a warrant for his arrest without bail due to his failing to appear in answer to court bail.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

April 19:

Court news. NNL-160706-163936001

Thomas Jacob, 46, of St Anthony’s Avenue, Eastbourne, was found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on February 23. He was fined £660 and banned from driving for 20 months. He was ordered to pay £620 in prosecution costs.

April 20:

David Reed, 37, of Linden Close, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty intentionally attempting to communicate with a person under the age of 16, making repeated requests for intimate selfie pictures of the victim and initiating communications concerning intimate sexual acts. The offence took place at Eastbourne between May 31 and June 27, 2020. He also indicated a plea of guilty to intentionally attempting to cause a child under the age of 13 to look at an image of a person engaged in sexual activity, at Eastbourne on June 5, 2020. He indicated a plea of guilty to making one Category C and two Category B indecent images of a child at Eastbourne on August 25, 2020. He indicated a plea of guilty to intentionally attempting to communicate with a person under the age of 16, making repeated requests for intimate selfie pictures of the victim and initiating communications concerning intimate sexual acts, at Eastbourne between June 8 and June 11 2020. He indicated a plea of guilty to intentionally attempting to cause a child under the age of 13 to look at an image of a person engaged in sexual activity, at Eastbourne on June 9 2020. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on May 18 and released on conditional bail.

Christopher Finlay, 40, of Wickham Avenue, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Grand Parade, Eastbourne, on January 22, with cannabis in his bloodstream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Glen Goodey, 30, of Borders Lane, Etchingham, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on March 7. He was fined £1,166 and banned from driving for two years.

Jordan Ripley, 20, of Burdock Place, Stone Cross, indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a court criminal behaviour order by being drunk in a public place at Hailsham on February 17. The court made a community order.