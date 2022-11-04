September 26:

James Wyatt, 33, of Southfield, Polegate, pleaded guilty to sending an electronic message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character. The offence took place at Polegate on September 8 2021. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work.

October 3:

Scales of Justice

A 16-year-old Eastbourne boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Larkspur Drive, Eastbourne, on January 28. The court made a Youth Rehabilitation Order and ordered him to pay £100 in compensation.

A 16-year-old Newhaven boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to stealing a Stanley knife, worth £5.29 from The Range store, Newhaven, on June 4. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a Stanley knife in a public place at The Range car park, Newhaven, on the same date. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offender Panel for a four month period.

A 16-year-old Seaford boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to taking a moped without the owner’s consent. The offence took place at Ceylon Place, Eastbourne, on August 24. He also pleaded guilty to taking a Vesper scooter, without the owner’s consent, at Cavendish Place, Eastbourne, on the same date. He pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance at Eastbourne on August 24. He was fined £75 and referred to the East Sussex Youth Offender Panel for an eight month period.

A 14-year-old Eastbourne boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to two charges of tampering with motor vehicles at Cavendish Place and Langney Road, Eastbourne, on August 24. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Eastbourne on the same date. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offender Panel for a four month period.

