Magistrates’ court results for the Eastbourne area, sitting at Hastings, for January 18 – ​February 1.

January 18:

Philip Wigmore, 36, of Cavendish Place, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault by beating. The offences took place at Bexhill, on June 26, last year. He also pleaded guilty to damaging property at Bexhill on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until April 24, for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.​

Lewis Reed, 34, of Hankham Hall Road, Hankam, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Lottbridge Drove , Eastbourne, on December 29, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 61 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £300 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Scales of Justice

January 24:

Kyle Dumble, 25, of Bayham Road, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on the M23 at Pease Pottage, on May 4, last year, with cocaine and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 14 months.

February 1:

James Molnar, 22, of Courthope Drive, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen Golf on Eastbourne Road, Pevensey Bay, on January 12, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 52 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgammes. He was fined £150 and banned from driving for one year.

Jobe Cook, 29, of Balmoral Mews, Polegate, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Shepham Lane, Polegate, on December 31, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 101 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance at Polegate on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 23 months.

Livia Morvay, 64, of Station Road, Heathfield, pleaded guilty to being the owner of a dog which worried sheep, on agricultural land situated at Crossing Gate, Barmbletye Lane, Forest Row, on January 11. Sentencing was adjourned until April 11 to tie up with other cases. She was released on unconditional bail.

