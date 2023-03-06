​Magistrates’ court results for the Eastbourne area, sitting at Hastings, for ​February 6 – 8.

February 6:

A teenage Newhaven youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Seahaven Academy, Newhaven, on January 17. He also pleaded guilty to causing nuisance and disturbance at Seahaven Academy on the same date. He pleaded guilty to two charges of assault at Newhaven on September 27 and October 5, last year and guilty to two charges of stealing bottles of vodka, worth £112, from Sainsburys at Newhaven on October 26 and November 7 last year. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offender Panel for a one year contract.

Scales of Justice

A 16-year-old Croydon youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Eastbourne on January 21. He was given a nine month conditional discharge.

A 14-year-old Eastbourne youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, indicated a plea of guilty to four charges of robbery. The offences took place at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, between November 5, last year and January 11 this year and involved robbing people of cash, clothing and an i-phone. He also pleaded guilty to a charge of assault at Eastbourne on January 11 and guilty to harassment at Stone Cross, Pevensey, on August 29, last year. The court made a three month youth rehabilitation order, and banned him from Eastbourne town centre for three months. Magistrates imposed a three month electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 6am.

February 8:

Linda Holder, 24, of The Holt, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to stealing food items from Tesco at Tunbridge Wells on October 20, last year. She also pleaded guilty to stealing numerous items from Tesco at Ashford on June 4, last year and guilty to stealing laundry items and alcohol worth £71.25, from Home Bargains, at Dover, on the same date. She was given a two year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £35.62 in compensation.

Nellie Holder, 56, of The Holt, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to stealing items from Tesco at Tunbridge Wells on October 20, last year. She also pleaded guilty to stealing items from Home Bargains, at Dover, on June 4 last year. She pleaded guilty to using a Vauxhall vehicle in Ashford, Kent, with no licence or insurance on June 4, last year and guilty to stealing items from Tesco at Ashford on the same date.

Darren Fiekert, 52, of Milfoil Drive, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a motor caravan on Sunflower Lane, Polegate, on August 25, last year, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with cocaine and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream at Polegate on the same date. he pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance at Polegate on August 25. Sentencing was adjourned until May 22, for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

Martin Rose, 59, of Summerheath Road, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle on London Road, Hailsham, on December 7, last year, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance at Hailsham on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 20 months.