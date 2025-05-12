Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area

Scales of Justice

These are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates Court, sitting at Hastings, from April 16 – May 7.

April 16:

Rhys Harrington, 20, of Hollamby Park, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Eastbourne on December 14 2023. He was given a one-year conditional discharge.

April 28:

Marcus Scerbavicius, 36, of Langney Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a kitchen knife in a public place at Eastbourne District General Hospital on November 4, last year. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine at Eastbourne on June 4 last year and guilty to causing damage to a police vehicle at Eastbourne on the same date. He was sentenced to seven months in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates made a community order.

May 7:

John Bradley, 35, of Pensford Drive Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Polegate on February 16. He also entered guilty please to charges of driving a Peugeot vehicle with no licence or insurance on the A2270 at Polegate on the same date. He was fined £500 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Connor Apps, 26, of Caves Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Fiat vehicle on Latimer Road, Eastbourne, on October 25, last year, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis, when required to do so by police, and guilty to driving with no insurance at Eastbourne on the same date. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for three years.

Jamie Cole, 32, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Mazda vehicle at Eastbourne on January 11, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to using a vehicle with no insurance at Eastbourne on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 50 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for two years.

Sonny Dullaway, 25, of George Close, Polegate, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on Mount View Street, Bexhill, on November 19, last year, with cannabis in his blood stream.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 14 months.