Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area for August 27 - August 29

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for August 27 - August 29

August 27:

Jeffrey McCarthy, 30, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Eastbourne on July 26. He was fined £40.

Alan Hollis, 40, of Foxglove Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of two charges of driving a Mercedes car while disqualified from driving. The offences took place at Hurst Road, Eastbourne, on April 9 and at Motcombe Road, Eastbourne, on April 10. He was also found guilty of two charges of driving with no insurance on the same dates. The court issued a warrant for his arrest due to no appearance in answer to court bail.

Melissa Leigh, 47, of no fixed address, was found guilty of assaulting a police officer by beating him. The offence took place at Eastbourne on March 30. The court issued a warrant for her arrest due to no appearance in answer to court bail.

August 28:

Marcia McPherson, 50, of Ashington Road, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a court restraining order made by an earlier court on November 16, last year, for an offence of harassment. The offence took place at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on August 12. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work.

August 29:

David Page, 40, of School Close, Knapton, Norfolk, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating. The offence took place at Polegate on May 25. He was also found guilty of a further assault and of using threatening behaviour at Polegate on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 70 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £620 in prosecution costs. Magistrates issued a restraining order.