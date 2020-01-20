Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area for January 6 - January 9

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for January 6 - January 8

January 6:

Angee Addison, 45, of Tanbridge Road, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Polegate on April 2. She also indicated a plea of guilty to entering a property in Lynholm Road, Polegate, as a trespasser, on the same date, and stealing a pair of slippers a quantity of vodka, a candle holder and an ornamental door knocker. She pleaded guilty to damaging a light box at Polegate on April 2. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work and ordered her to pay £33.75 in compensation.

Paul Donoghue, 54, of Ifield Mill Close, Stone Cross, Pevensey, was found guilty of pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman, at Eastbourne between April 8 and May 21, in that on multiple occasions he attended her address, approached her in public and sent her notes, gifts and letters. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £650 in prosecution costs. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

Jeremy Whitecross, 43, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of intentionally touching a woman over 16 in a sexual way. The offence took place at Brodie Hall, Christ Church, Seaside Road, on October 7. The court made a community order. Magistrates issued a restraining order. He was ordered to pay £650 in prosecution costs.

January 7:

Daniel Nicholson, 32, of Rockhurst Drive, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman by making a number of withheld phone calls. The offence took place at Eastbourne on August 13. He was given a two-year conditional discharge. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

January 8:

Vincent Cumberland, 50, of Quinnell Drive, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi A4 on Station Road, Berwick, on December 5, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 140 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 26 months.

Keiran Ingram, 36, of The Hydneye, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Bexhill on December 7. He was given a one-year conditional discharge.

Janusz Malochleb, 58, of Baillie Crescent, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on Grosvenor Crescent, St Leonards, on December 3, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 49 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 38 months.

Henry Levett, 25, of Hyde Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving on the A22 at Uckfield on May 17, with cannabis in his bloodstream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance on the same date. He was given a two-year conditional discharge, fined £320 and banned from driving for three years.

Christopher Wickenden, 55, of The Diplocks, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault by beating. The offences took place at Hailsham on November 29, He was fined £40 for each offence.