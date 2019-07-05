Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area for June 19

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for June 19

Teejae Atkins, 24, of Fletcher Close, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Nissan vehicle on South Road, Hailsham, on January 16, with cannabis in his bloodstream. He was fined £350 and banned from driving for one year.

William Baldry, 29, of Gorringe Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on Hammonds Drive, Eastbourne on January 17, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £350 and banned from driving for one year.

Jose Graca, 31, of Enys Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing steak joints worth £30, from Iceland in Eastbourne on May 29. He pleaded guilty to four further charges of stealing meat, worth a total of £158, from the same store between May 12 and May 27. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

Miles Holmes, 32, of Pensford Drive, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to causing damage to a bedroom window. The offence took place at Sandsford Mews,in Eastbourne, on June 1. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of cannabis on the same date. He was fined £140 and £75 for the drugs offence.

Benjamin Lirette, 25, of Cherry Garden Road, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on June 4, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 63 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £300 and banned for 17 months.

Anthony Russell, 49, of Hereford Court, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a VW Golf on Whittle Drive, Eastbourne, on February 27, without due care and attention. He was fined £140 and his driving record endorsed with five penalty points.

Andrea Secan, 26, of Southern Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Fiat Punto on Royal Parade, Eastbourne, on May 31, while nearly twice the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 62 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. She was fined £350 and banned from driving for 20 months.

Shaun Smedley, 18, of Antigua Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a VW Polo on Atlantic Drive, Eastbourne, on June 1, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 81 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. The magistrates’ court made a community order with a requirement of 75 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 20 months.

Alex Riley, 33, of Sycamore Drive, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Subaru Forester at Hailsham on June 4, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 83 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. Magistrates fined Riley £350 and banned him from driving for 20 months.

Lee Higgs, 37, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to threatening to petrol bomb the Tesco store at Seaside Road, on May 18. He also pleaded guilty to stealing food items and cider, worth £7.75, from the store on the same date. The magistrates’ court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement.