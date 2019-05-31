Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area for May 22

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for May 22

Rosie Belabass, 23, of Southern Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a VW Beetle on Kingston Road, Eastbourne on May 4, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 56 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. She was fined £248 and banned from driving for 16 months.

Poppy Ellis, 18, of Bodle Street Green, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Skoda vehicle on Cross Levels Way, Eastbourne, on December 30, without due care and attention. She was fined £80 and her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

Maria Quinhentas, 51, of Clarence Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra on Lottbridge Drove on January 6 while disqualified from driving. She also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. She was fined £142 and banned from driving for six months.

Lewis Moore, 25, of Brodrick Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on April 13. He also pleaded guilty to being in breach of a conditional discharge, made by an earlier court, for offences of assaulting a police officer and battery. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 18 months.

Gareth Thomas, 29, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to causing £100 damage to a door lock. The offence took place at South Road, Hailsham, on April 19. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.