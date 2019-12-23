Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area for November 26 - December 4

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for November 26 - December 4

November 26:

Ben Gittins, 40, of Castledown Avenue, Hastings, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on August 1. He was fined £90 and banned from driving for three years.

November 27:

Prianna Cheema, 25, of Faygate Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a man by beating him. The offence took place at Queens Road, Hastings, on November 6. She also indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer at Hastings on the same date. The offences took place during a suspended sentence period made by Brighton Magistrates for eight offences of assault. She was sentenced to ten weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was because of previous convictions.

Jaimie Dick, 43, of Cherry Way, East Grinstead, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on the A22 at Lower Dicker, on November 8, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 79 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £670 and banned from driving for 20 months.

Thomas Brown, 20, of Brunel Drive, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Citroen vehicle on Grand Parade, Eastbourne, on November 10 while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 95 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for two years.

James King, 48, of South Cliff, Eastbourne, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on August 4. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement. The verdict was proved in his absence.

Simon Corby, 35, of Coolham Road, Horsham, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on the A 267 at Hellingly on November 8, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 44 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £250 and banned from driving for one year.

Liam Hodgson, 22, of Canning Street, Brighton, pleaded guilty to driving a Fiat 500, on Dittons Road, Polegate, on November 6, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 82 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £350 and banned from driving for 22 months.

Navaratnam Chelaiah, 55, of Lexden Road, Seaford, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Barn Rise, Seaford, on November 6, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 114 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 48 months. He was fined £200 for the insurance offence.

December 4:

Ben McKeown, 18, of Melvill Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a VW Polo on Dorset Road, Bexhill, on November 13, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 66 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Darren Oliver, 30, of Marsden Road, Eastbourne,pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Broadwater Way, Eastbourne on November 12. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £100 in compensation.

Gift Sono, 23, of St Giles Close, Shoreham, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Old Willingdon Road, Eastbourne, on July 16, while disqualified from driving. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and banned him for a further six months.