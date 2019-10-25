Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area for October 7 - October 16

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for October 7 - October 16.

October 7:

Lee Finch, 39, of Willingdon Way, Eastbourne, was found guilty of failing to give information to police relating to the identity of the driver of a Mercedes vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months.

October 9:

Robin Taylor, 35, of Spurway Park, Polegate, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on Willingdon Road, Eastbourne, on September 22, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 78 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £320 and banned from driving for 20 months.

Michelle Whitcombe, 53, of Mallard Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving at Hampden Park, on April 9 with cannabis in her bloodstream. She was fined £100 and banned from driving for one year.

Thomas Hutson, 31, of Seaside, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on the A26 at Tarring Neville, Newhaven on September 27, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 80 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He also pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle in a condition likely to cause danger or injury, on the same date, by driving with a windscreen that was cracked and smashed. In addition, he pleaded to driving with no insurance and to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date. He was fined £150 and banned from driving for 20 months.

Matthew Corney, 27, of Martinique Way, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Eastbourne on March 17. He was given an 18 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

October 14:

Shelly Bissett, 30, of Selwyn Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing nine Gillette Fusion gift packs, worth £210, from Boots at Eastbourne on January 25. She was fined £120.

A 14 year old boy from Eastbourne, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to stealing a pedal cycle worth £1,800. The offence took place at Eastbourne on May 22. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offender Panel for a seven-month contract and ordered to pay £800 in compensation.

October 16:

Lorenzo Cinalli, 54, of Hyde Gardens, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Hyde Gardens, on September 29, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 70 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £200 and banned from driving for one year.