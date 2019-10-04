Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area for September 23 - 30

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for September 23 -30

September 23:

Paul Harwood, 48, of Station Road, Heathfield, was found guilty for assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Seaside, Eastbourne on April 6. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £640 in prosecution costs.

September 24:

Evangelia Ferrous, 53, of Caroline Way, Eastbourne, was found guilty of assault by beating. The offence took place at Hailsham on February 28. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work. She was ordered to pay £100 in compensation and £360 in prosecution costs.

September 30:

Tristan Bassett, 22, of Archery Walk, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to stealing eight boxes of Lindt chocolates, worth £80 from Tesco at Hailsham on December 16 last year. He also pleaded guilty to stealing meat, worth £86 and £78 from the same store on December 30 and January 4. He pleaded guilty to stealing rolls of vinyl flooring from Haywards Carpets, Hailsham, on January 22 and to stealing alcohol worth £62, from Tesco at Hailsham on February 28. He pleaded guilty to stealing meat, worth £16.50, from Tesco at Hailsham, on March 18 and Easter eggs, worth £20 from the same store on March 19. He pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol, worth £38, from Tesco at Hailsham on March 7. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £380.50.