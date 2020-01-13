Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area from December 19 - January 3

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for December 19 - January 3.

December 19:

Michael Jones, 48, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to using racially-aggravated threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Seaside, Eastbourne on October 30. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that the offence took place in public and racial language was used against a servicing police officer. He was ordered to pay £200 in compensation.

December 23:

Richard Perry, 30, of Clarence Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assault. The offence took place at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on November 24. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement.

Sergejs Soklovos, 38, of Clarence Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Tigra on Harley Shute, St Leonards, on November 20, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 110 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. The court made a community order with requirements to attend a drink impaired drivers course and to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work. He was banned from driving for 38 months.

Christopher Charman, 31, of The Diplocks Hailsham, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing Apple iPads and Huawei and Samsung mobile phones worth £2,286 from the O2 shop in Hove on December 4 2018. He also indicated a plea of guilty to stealing cameras worth £1,998 from Jessops, in Brighton, on the same date. He indicated a plea of guilty to stealing art supplies worth £501 from In Perspective Arts at Bexhill on June 21 last year. He was sentenced to a total of 16 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because of his previous record of offending.

December 30:

Harry Heels, 20, of Harold Close, Pevensey Bay, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall vehicle on High Street, Pevensey, on June 10, with the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance on the same date. He admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence made by Lewes Crown Court for an earlier offence of being in possession of cocaine, supplying cannabis, being in possession of ketamine with intent to supply and possession of MDMA with intent to supply. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on January 28 and released on unconditional bail.

Yanis Lafer, 26, of Dawson Road, London, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen vehicle on the A27 at Polegate on June 24, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

January 3:

Alexander Evans, 52, of Southfields Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at The Beacon, Eastbourne, on October 13. He was fined £108.