Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area from July 29 - August 1

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for July 29 - August 1

July 29:

Kevin Benton, 30, of Millbrook Gardens, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to taking fish otherwise than in accordance with a licence by means of a rod and line. The offence took place at Horam Manor Fishery, Horam, on May 22. He was given a six month conditional discharge.

July 31:

Nicola Ball, 34, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a man by beating him. The offence took place at North Avenue, Eastbourne, on July 14. She was given an 18 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £25 in compensation.

Imogen Fowler-Young, 20, of Wood Sage Way, Stone Cross, Pevensey, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot car on Coopers Hill, Eastbourne, on February 16, with cannabis in her bloodstream. She was fined £110 and banned from driving for one year.

Tanaka Shoniwa, 25, of Channel View Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Fiat vehicle on Eastbourne Road, Pevensey, on March 18, with cannabis in his system. He was fined £150 and banned from driving for 22 months.

Joseph Alliston, 31, of St Anne’s Road, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer. The offence took place at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on June 29. He was fined £233 and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Gary Shrubb, 39, of Hearn Rise, Northolt, Ealing, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus on Station Street, at Eastbourne, on July 14, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 75 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He was fined £392 and banned from driving for 20 months.

Samantha Bradley, 34, of Midhurst Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Eastbourne on July 1. She was given a two year conditional discharge.

Angelo Kyprianou, 33, of Langney Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing packets of meat worth £90.80 from Co-op at Eastbourne on March 12. He was ordered to pay compensation of £45.40.

Jimmy Stonestreet, 27, of Swan Barn Farm Caravan Site, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour toward a police officer. The offence took place at Butts Field, Hailsham, on July 2. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work.

August 1:

Magdalena Gdowska, 40, of Marine Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of causing £450 damage to a patio door. The offence took place at Black Thorn Close, Eastbourne on March 26. She was ordered to pay £450 compensation.