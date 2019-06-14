Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area from June 10 - June 11

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for June 10 - June 11.

June 10:

Lee Mercer, 33, of Jevington Gardens, Eastbourne, was found guilty of taking a car without the consent of the owner. The offence took place at Coghurst Holiday Park, Ivyhouse Lane, Hastings, on November 3 last year. He was also found guilty of driving on Ivyhouse Lane, on the same date, while disqualified and of driving with no insurance. He pleaded guilty to harassment of a woman at Hastings between November 3 and December 10 last year by texting her and sending her an image which caused her upset and fear. He pleaded guilty to a further charge of harassment of a woman at Lewes between April 1 and 3 by contacting her numerous times and turning up at places where he knew she would be. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and banned him from driving for 18 months. Magistrates also issued restraining orders.

A 17-year-old Polegate youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offences took place at Hampden Park on January 14 and February 11. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offenders Panel for a six month term and ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

A 17 year old Hailsham Youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded to driving a Ford vehicle on Marine Parade, Eastbourne, on November 8 last year with no licence, insurance or MOT. He was fined £200 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

A 16 year old Eastbourne youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Eastbourne railway station on January 26. The court made a Youth Rehabilitation Order with an attendance requirement.

June 11:

Jack Baldwin, 28, of Harebeating Drive, Hailsham, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Stone Cross, on February 24. He was also found guilty of causing £100 damage to a door, belonging to the victim on the same date. He was remanded on conditional bail until July 8 for pre-sentence reports to be prepared.