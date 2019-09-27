Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area from September 16 - 19

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for September 16 - 19.

September 16:

Gareth Smith, 23, of Penhurst Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to causing damage, of an unknown value, to two rooms at Bourne Street, Eastbourne on September 14. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and ordered him to pay £300 compensation.

September 18:

Nathan Akhlaq, 19, of Kinglsey Road, Maidstone, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a Suzuki Swift vehicle on Eastbourne Road, Willingdon, on March 26, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a blood alcohol reading of 41 micrograms. The legal limit is 35 micrograms. He also pleaded guilty to driving with cannabis in his blood stream on the same date. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

September 19:

Jack Beaver, 27, of Gardner Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to causing damage to a mobile phone. The offence took place at Hastings on April 1. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.