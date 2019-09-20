Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area from September 2 - September 9

Results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, for September 2 - September 9

September 2:

Simon Croxson, 31, of Fountains Close, Eastbourne, was found guilty of driving a Vauxhall vehicle at Cross Levels Way, Eastbourne, on December 20 last year, with no insurance. He was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months.

Katie Turkoz, 31, of Golden Gate Way, Eastbourne, was found guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of the driver of a BMW who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. She was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months.

September 9:

A 13-year-old Eastbourne youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Eastbourne on April 22. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting three police officers at Eastbourne on April 23. The court made a Youth Rehabilitation Order and ordered him to pay £50 in compensation.

Warren Cherry-Mowat, 48, of Martinique Way, Eastbourne, was found guilty of failing to provide information relating to the identity of the driver of a Ford vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months.

Giuseppe Colarusso, 49, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of driving a Mercedes vehicle on Seaside Road, on January 5, with no insurance. He was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months.

James Colgan, 37, of Linden Close, Eastbourne, was found guilty of driving a Citroen vehicle on Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on January 12, with no insurance. He was fined £660 and banned from driving for six months.