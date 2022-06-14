Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

Ronnie Aubrey, 28, of Oxford Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to unlawfully taking a Volkswagen vehicle at Hastings April 5. He pleaded guilty to being the driver of a Volkswagen vehicle that failed to stop following an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle at St Leonards on April 5. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance at St Leonards on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until August 22. He was released on unconditional bail. Gary Mason, 38, of St Helens Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Hastings on April 11. He was fined £200. Paul Hopton, 50, of Langney Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to using racially aggravated threatening behaviour at the Conquest Hospital, Hastings, on May 20, last year. Sentencing was adjourned until June 22, for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail. Elle-Mai Dunford, 18, of Clarence Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assault. The offence took place at Bexhill on August 9, last year. She also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at Bexhill on October 18, last year The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work and ordered her to pay £100 in compensation. Robert Murphy, 33, of Bristol Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being in possession of three wraps of cocaine at Hastings on October 22, last year. He was fined £80. Lee O’Brien, 36, of Devonshire Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis resin at Hastings on October 21, last year. He was fined £60. Luke Francis, 27, of Tower Road West, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being in possession of cocaine at Hastings on November 28, last year.He was fined £80. Simon Prior, 54, of The Bourne, Hastings, pleaded guilty to failing to attend an initial assessment to determine whether he was dependent on a Class A drug, at Hastings on December 12, last year. Sentencing was adjourned until July 13. He was released on unconditional bail.