Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

June 1:
Patrick Lee, 57, of Eversfield Place, St Leonards, indicated guilty pleas to two charges of being in breach of a court restraining order by sending Facebook messages to a woman. The offences took place at Hastings on September 19, last year and March 18 2022. He was fined £92.50 for each case.
Daniel Ingram, 38, of Elphinstone Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a Peugeot vehicle on Plynlimmon Road, Hastings, on February 28, with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £75 and banned from driving for three months.