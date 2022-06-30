Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

These are the cases from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from June 1 -

By Andrew Hemsley
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 10:35 am

June 1:

Patrick Lee, 57, of Eversfield Place, St Leonards, indicated guilty pleas to two charges of being in breach of a court restraining order by sending Facebook messages to a woman. The offences took place at Hastings on September 19, last year and March 18 2022. He was fined £92.50 for each case.

Daniel Ingram, 38, of Elphinstone Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a Peugeot vehicle on Plynlimmon Road, Hastings, on February 28, with the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £75 and banned from driving for three months.

