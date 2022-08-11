Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

July 14:

Jake Moore, 23, of Filsham Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Hastings on September 13, last year. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentence on August 11 and released on unconditional bail.

July 18:

Scales of Justice

A 15-year-old Hastings boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to charges of assault by beating and to using threatening behaviour. The offences took place at Hastings railway station on November 20, last year. The case was adjourned until August 1, to ties up with other cases. He was released on unconditional bail.

Rona Colvin, 39, of Warrior Gardens, St Leonards, was found guilty of using an e-scooter on London Road, St Leonards, on January 7, with no insurance or licence. She was fined £660 and her driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Steven Ruff, 45, of Cambridge Gardens, pleaded guilty to using an electrically powered unicycle in a public place, at Cambridge Gardens, with no insurance on March 23. He was fined £80 and his driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

July 19:

Samantha Clarke, 48, of Holmesdale Gardens, Hastings, pleaded guilty to three charges of being in breach of a community protection notice by drinking alcohol in a public place or failing to surrender alcohol when required to do so. The offences took place in Hastings town centre between February 2 and March 14. She was fined a total of £300 and ordered to pay £144 in prosecution costs.

Darren Meager, 50, of South Down Avenue, Hastings, was found guilty of two charges of being in breach of a community protection notice by drinking alcohol in a public place, at Wellington Place, Hastings town centre, on November 24 last year and February 26, this year. He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £184 in prosecution costs.

Dean Quinnell, 43, of Chiltern Drive, Hastings, was found guilty of six charges of being in breach of a criminal behaviour order by drinking alcohol in a public place at Queens Road and Wellington Place between October 27, last year and February 3, this year. Sentencing was adjourned until September 20, for reports to be prepared.

Peter Bardwell, 50, of Western Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at London Road, St Leonards, on October 16, last year. He was fined £150.

Gary Usher, 50, of Kenilworth Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of using racially aggravated threatening behaviour by making racist comments and causing a person to fear that violence would be used against them.

The offence took place at St Leonards between June 21 and August 14, last year. Sentencing was adjourned until September 21, for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.