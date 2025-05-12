Magistrates Court results for the Hastings and Rother area

Scales of Justice

Here are the results from Hastings Magistrates Court from April 28 – May 7.

April 28:

Terence Cope, 59, of Tower Street, Rye, indicated guilty pleas to four charges of publishing an obscene article on online platform Tagged. The offences took place at Rye between May 20 and June 23 2023. He was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work.

Rona Colvin, 42, of Salisbury Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to five charges of stealing alcohol from Tesco at Havelock Road Hastings. She is also pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Havelock Road, Hastings, on April 14 and guilty to causing criminal damage of between £100 – £200 to a wine fridge glass, at Tesco, Havelock Road, Hastings, on April 13. Magistrates issued a warrant for her arrest, without bail, due to her failing to appear in court.

Alexander Mascall, 50, of Fisher Close, Hythe, Kent, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman at St Leonards, between January 31 and June 24, last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Gemma Weathers, 41, of Dorset Road, Bexhill, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a knife in a public place at Sidley Green, Bexhill, on September 2, last year. She was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for 18 months. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

April 29:

Charlie Burgess, 25, of Paddock View, Brenzett, Kent, was found guilty of using a Citroen Berlingo on Guldeford Road, Rye, on September 19, last year, with no insurance. He was fined £120 and his driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

May 7:

Connor Apps, 26, of Caves Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Fiat vehicle on Latimer Road, Eastbourne, on October 25, last year, while disqualified from driving. He also pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis, when required to do so by police, and guilty to driving with no insurance at Eastbourne on the same date. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for three years.

Sonny Dullaway, 25, of George Close, Polegate, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot vehicle on Mount View Street, Bexhill, on November 19, last year, with cannabis in his blood stream.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 14 months.