Magistrates Court results from the Eastbourne area

Scales of Justice

Here are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, from May 20 -

May 13:

Frank Bailey, 58, of Elgar Street, London, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Grand Parade, Eastbourne, on November 10, last year, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 45 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £533 but escaped a driving ban due to the short distance driven.

May 19:

A 14-year-old Eastbourne youth who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer by beating. The offence took place at Eastbourne on November 4 last year. They also pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Cornfield Road, Eastbourne, on November 2, last year and guilty to causing criminal damage to a body-worn camera belonging to the Co-op store at Eastbourne on November 2. The court made a youth rehabilitation order and ordered them to pay £200 in compensation.

A 14-year-old Eastbourne youth who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to three charges of theft from Tesco and Co-op stores in Eastbourne between December 9, last year and January 5. Sentencing was adjourned until June 30 for reports to be prepared. He was released on bail with the condition not to enter Co-op.

A 15-year-old St Leonards youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to stealing a pedal cycle from South Street, Eastbourne, on March 17. H was ordered to pay £250 in compensation and referred to the East Sussex Youth Offenders Panel for a 12 month period.

A 17-year-old youth from Basildon, Essex, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a hunting knife in a public place at Kings Drive, Eastbourne, on March 27. Sentencing was adjourned until March 24 for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.

A 13-year-old Eastbourne youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer by beating. The offence took place at Eastbourne on April 23. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offenders Panel for a six month period.

May 20:

Samantha Bradley, 40, of Midhurst Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Brassey Avenue, Eastbourne on April 10, last year. She also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine at Eastbourne on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until July 3 for reports to be prepared. She was released on unconditional bail.