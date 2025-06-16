Magistrates' court results from the Eastbourne area

Scales of Justice

Here are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, from May 27 -

May 27:

Darren Sands, 46, of Pevensey Road, Eastbourne indicated a plea of guilty to burglary by entering Eastbourne College as a trespasser, on November 29, last year, and stealing a Sony speaker worth £220. He pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on May 2 last year. He also indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer by beating at Eastbourne on the same date. The case was adjourned to tie up with other cases. He was released on unconditional bail.

May 28:

Ros Eaton, 63, of High Street, Robertsbridge, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a Ford Fiesta at Birling Gap car park, Eastbourne, on January 24, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 54 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £40 and her driving record was endorsed with ten penalty points.

Kyle Moore, 25, of Pagham Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of urine for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on April 25. He was fined £1,000 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Dominic Odusanya, 26, of Hurst Road, Erith Bexley, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on Royal Parade, Eastbourne, on April 6, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 49 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £230 and banned from driving for 14 months.

Daniel Medhurst, 28, of Schwaz Road, East Grinstead, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford vehicle on the A22 Hailsham bypass on October 21, last year, with cannabis and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance at Hailsham on the same date. He was fined £120. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for three years.

Edward Evans, 28, of Milland Road, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Clio on Golden Jubilee Way, Eastbourne, on April 3, while twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 79 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also indicated a plea of guilty to driving dangerously on Golden Jubilee Way, Eastbourne, on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 20 months.