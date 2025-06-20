Magistrates' court results from the Eastbourne area

Scales of Justice

Here are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, from June 3 – June 4.

June 3:

Finlay Snow, 18, of Gorringe Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of using a Seat vehicle on Central Avenue, Eastbourne, on March 13, last year, with no licence or insurance. He was fined £660 and his driving record was endorsed with eight penalty points.

June 4:

Elizabeth Revell, 46, of Trefoil Road, Hellingly, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Clio on Battle Road, Hailsham, on April 7, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 41 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £180 and banned from driving for 14 months.

Samantha Webber, 38, of Solent Crescent, Hailsham, indicated pleas of guilty to three charges of assaulting a police officer by beating. The offences took place at Eastbourne on April 26. Sentencing was adjourned until August 28 for reports to be prepared. She was released on unconditional bail.

Poppy McAndrew-Cole, 22, of The Sidings, Eastbourne, indicated guilty pleas to six charges of assaulting a police officer by beating. The offences took place at Eastbourne on December 21. She was given a one year conditional discharge.

George Hatcher, 45, of Croxden Way, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at High Street, Hastings, on May 6. He was banned from driving for 18 months and fined £200.