Magistrates' court results from the Eastbourne area

Scales of Justice

Here are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, from June 9 -

June 9:

Rachel Lusher, 47, of Cavendish Place, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer by beating. The offence took place at Eastbourne on May 2. She also pleaded guilty to using racially aggravated threatening behaviour and guilty to resisting a police officer at Eastbourne on the same date. The court issued a warrant for her arrest without bail, due to her failing to appear in court.

Callum Carter, 19, of Cambridge Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing two four-pack cans of energy drinks, worth £8.40, from Co-op at Albert Parade, Eastbourne on March 20, last year, He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating at Co-op, Eastbourne, on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until July 16. He was released on unconditional bail.

Lee Hancock, 47, of Bramber Avenue, Peacehaven, pleaded guilty to using racially aggravated threatening behaviour ae Eastbourne District General Hospital on November 12, last year. He also pleaded guilty to assault by beating and a further charge of assaulting a police officer at the hospital on the same date. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £270 in compensation.

Salih Abdulrahman, 18, of Trinity Place, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to attempting to steal a mobile phone at Finsbury Park underground station, London, on July 31, last year. He also pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Lancaster gate station, London, on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until Jul 21. He was released on unconditional bail.

June 16:

A 13-year-old Eastbourne youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to common assault. The offence took place at Alfred Road, Eastbourne, on march 2. He also pleaded guilty to attempting to damage a t-shirt belonging to the victim at Eastbourne on the same date. he was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offender Panel for a six month contract and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

A 16-year-old Eastbourne youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to common assault on a police officer and being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Anderida Road, Willingdon, on May 28. He was given a six month conditional discharge.