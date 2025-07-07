Magistrates' court results from the Eastbourne area

Scales of Justice

Here are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, from June 25.

June 25:

Daniel Stephens, 18, of The Dicker, Lower Dicker, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on February 9. He also pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer at Eastbourne on the same date. He was given a six month conditional discharge and fined £40.

Anne Murray, 73, of Thomas Turner Drive, East Hoathley, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle at High Street, East Hoathley, on April 28, while twice over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 70 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £221 and banned from driving for 18 months.

Jermane Ranson, 36, of Westbrook Drive, Orpington, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault vehicle on Prince William Parade, Eastbourne, on December 29, last year, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Elizabeth Mitson, 45, of Hornshurst Road, Rotherfield, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Fordbrook Hill, Crowborough, on April 29, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 56 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £120 and banned from driving for 16 months.

Lewis Adams, 26, of Coppice Drive, Westfield, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine at Westfield on November 17 last year. He was fined £120.

Brianne Donaldson-Stevens, 39, of Brookmead Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Mini Cooper on the A259 Marsh Road, at Pevensey on May 1, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 63 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £346 and banned from driving for 17 months.