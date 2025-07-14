Magistrates' court results from the Eastbourne area

Here are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, from June 27 – July 1.

June 27:

Dean Whitmore, 44, of Sorrel Drive, Eastbourne, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating. The offence took place at Eastbourne on April 29, last year. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

June 30:

A 14-year-old Battle youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to stealing chocolates and bottles of drink, worth £20 from Co-op at Milfoil Drive, Eastbourne, on January 5. He also pleaded guilty to stealing a can of Red Bull, worth £2.60, from Tesco at Brassey Avenue, Eastbourne, on December 9, last year. Magistrates made a one year youth rehabilitation order and banned him from entering any Co-op, Tesco, Morrisons and Waitrose stores. He was also banned from entering the Beacon shopping centre in Eastbourne.

A 12-year-old Northamptonshire youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Eastbourne on January 18. Sentencing was adjourned until November 25 to tie up with other cases. She was released on unconditional bail.

July 1:

Ayoob Atchia, 54, of Meads Street, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a woman causing her actual bodily harm. The offence took place at Lower Willingdon on April 20. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer by beating at Lower Willingdon on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until July 16 for reports to be prepared. He was remanded in custody.