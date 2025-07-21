Magistrates' court results from the Eastbourne area
July 4:
Harwinder Sangha, 53, of Attfield Walk, Hampden Park, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a knife in a public place at Jevington Gardens, Eastbourne, on August 9. last year. Sentencing was adjourned until September 1 for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.
July 8:
Simon Foy, 38, of Foxbury Drive, Frome, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on February 17. He also pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Royal Parade, Eastbourne, on the same date, with no licence. Sentencing was adjourned until September 11 for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.
Charlie Cooper, 27, of Brook Road, Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was found guilty of assault by beating. The offence took place at Eastbourne on August 6, last year. Sentencing was adjourned until September 11, for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.
July 15:
David Connelly, 62, of Carisbrooke Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of racially aggravated harassment. The offence took place at Polegate, on July 18, 2023. Sentencing was adjourned until August 4. The court issued a warrant for his arrest with bail.