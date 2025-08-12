Magistrates' court results from the Eastbourne area

Here are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, from July 23 -29.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

July 23:

Ryan Oxley, 37, of Barming Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault vehicle on Willingdon Drove, Eastbourne, on January 29, with cocaine and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. Magistrates made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for 18 months.

Zavoiano Bogdan, 20, of Cavendish Place, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a knife in a public place at Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, on May 4. The court made a community order with a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scales of Justice

Paris Martin, 32, of Cavalry Crescent, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on May 31. He was fined £120 and his driving record was endorsed with 10 penalty points.

Trevor Grover, 74, of Coleridge Walk, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to intentionally sharing photographs which showed, or appeared to show, another person in an intimate state, with the intention of causing that person alarm, distress or humiliation, that person not having consented to the sharing. The offence took place at Eastbourne on July 16, last year. He was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 180 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

July 29:

Kieran Egerton, 28, of Tintern Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer by beating. The offence took place at Eastbourne on March 12, last year. Sentencing was adjourned until September 3. He was released on unconditional bail.