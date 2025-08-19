Magistrates' court results from the Eastbourne area

Here are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, from August 4 – 6

August 4:

David Connelly, 62, of Carisbrooke Road, St Leonards, was found guilty of racially aggravated threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Polegate on July 18, 2023. He was fined £180 and ordered to pay £300 in prosecution costs.

Kimberley Thompson, 38, of Wilmington Gardens, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Skoda vehicle on the A27 at Polegate, on November 16, last year, with cocaine and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in her blood stream. She also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of cocaine at Polegate on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and banned her from driving for two years.

Scales of Justice

August 5:

Nicola Embleton, 44, of Kings Drive, Eastbourne, was found guilty of being in breach of the Animal Welfare Act 2006 by breeding of dogs and advertising a business of selling dogs,

without the authority of a licence for that purpose. He was fined £50,000 and ordered to pay £15,389 in court costs.

Darren Sands, 47, of Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to burglary by entering Eastbourne College as a trespasser on November 29, last year and stealing a Sony speaker worth £220. He pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do o by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on May 2, last year. He indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer at Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on May 2 last year. He pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Old Orchard Road, Eastbourne on June 15, 2023. Sentencing was adjourned until September 29 for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

August 6:

Nicole Buckwell, 31, of Moyne Road, Broadfield, pleaded guilty to driving a Nissan vehicle on the A27 Lewes Road, at Polegate on January 24, with cannabis in her blood stream. She was fined £80 and banned from driving for one year.

Philip McManus, 43, of Whitley Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing food worth £10.10 from Tesco at Eastbourne on January 21. He was given a one year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £10.10 in compensation.