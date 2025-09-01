Magistrates' court results from the Eastbourne area

Here are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, from August 6

August 6:

Daniel Stagg, 47, of Stone Cross, Pevensey, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on Duke Street, St Leonards, on January 6, with cocaine and the controlled drug Bezoylecgonine in his blood stream. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and banned him from driving for two years.

August 11:

A 16-year-old Hailsham youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The offences took place at London Road, Hailsham on August 31, last year. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

August 12:

Daniel Townshend, 32, of Marina, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The offences took place at Hailsham on December 22, last year. Semtencig was adjourned for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

Abdul Saeedi, 38, of Avondale Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of driving a Nissan Juke on Kings Drive, Eastbourne, on December 8, last year, without due care and attention. He was fined £60 and his driving record was endorsed with four penalty points. He was ordered to pay £320 in court costs.