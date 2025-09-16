Magistrates' court results from the Eastbourne area

Here are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, from August 18 – August 20.

August 18:

Lewis McCarthy-Spires, 22, of Cornish Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to common assault. The offence took place at West Street, Brighton, on April m11. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine at Brighton on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until October 23, for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.

August 20:

Cameron Southgate, 24, of Percival Road, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to an act of indecent exposure. The offence took place at Pennine Way, Eastbourne, on January 30. He also indicated a plea of guilty to a further charge of intentionally exposing his genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress, at Eastbourne on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until October 27, for reports to be prepared. he was released on unconditional bail.

Sebastian Bozyiewicz, 29, of Beltring Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving an Hyundai vehicle on Leslie Street, Eastbourne, on February 26, with cannabis in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Rui Da Silva, 43, of Cavendish Place, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Faversham Road, Eastbourne, on June 22, while twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 75 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Greg Downer, 46, of Sutton Court, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on the Lampool roundabout at Maresfield, Uckfield, on June 24, while three times over the drink drive limit. He have a breath alcohol reading of 105 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no MOT certificate at Uckfield on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned for reports to be prepared. Magistrates made an interim driving ban. He was released on unconditional bail.

Charlie Papworth, 49, of Latimer Road, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to common assault of an emergency worker. The offence took place at Eastbourne on July 17. he was fined £133 and ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

Gary Adkins, 71, of Furness Road, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to intentionally attempting to engage in sexual communication with child under the age of 16. The offence took place at Eastbourne between July 3 and July 17, last year. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing and released on unconditional bail.