Magistrates' court results from the Eastbourne area

Here are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, from August 22 – September 2.

August 22:

Ousman Jarjou, 38, of Elms Avenue, Eastbourne, was found guilty of stealing JVC headphones, worth £30, from Tesco at Eastbourne, on May 20. He was also found guilty of assault at Tesco, Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until October 9 for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.

September 1:

Ian Anderson-Boles, 64, of Rusthall Road, Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was found guilty of two charges of assault by beating. The offences took place at Eastbourne on January 28. The court made a community order and fined him £200. Magistrates issued a restraining order and ordered him to pay £114 in prosecution costs.

Kitho Compton, 45, of no fixed address, indicated a plea of guilty to being in breach of a court non-molestation order by entering Birling Street, at Eastbourne, on February 26. The court made a community order with a requirement of 40 hours of unpaid work.

Johnjoe Doyle, 22, of Nevill Road, Uckfield, was found guilty of assault by beating. The offence took place at Uckfield on March 30, last year. The court issued a warrant for his arrest without bail due to him failing to appear in court.

Dawn Light, 48, of Hurst Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Eastbourne on August 2. Sentencing was adjourned for reports to be prepared. She was released on unconditional bail.

September 2:

Christopher King, 41, of Shalfleet Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Langley Road, Eastbourne, on January 18, while more than three times over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 128 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was sentenced to ten weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. The court made a community order and banned him from driving for 40 months.

Liam Kerwin, 24, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to o so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Morrisons car park, Hargreaves Road, Eastbourne, on July 14. He also pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer and guilty of being in possession of a knife in a public place at Hargreaves Road, Eastbourne, on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned. He was remanded in custody.