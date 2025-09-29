Magistrates' court results from the Eastbourne area

Scales of Justice

Here are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, from September 2 – September 15.

September 2:

Lorraine Hunter, 62, of Geary Place, Westfield, pleaded guilty to driving a Seat vehicle at Boreham Street, Hailsham, on April 3, last year with cocaine and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in her blood stream. She also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence. She was fined £163 and banned from driving for one year.

Nicholas Harris, 52, of Langley Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of assault by beating. The offence took place at Warrior Square Railway Station, St Leonards, on October 16 last year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £100 in compensation.

September 5:

James Elliott, 32, of Norway Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing a trailer worth £30,000. The offence took place at Eastbourne on February 5 last year. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on October 3.

September 8:

A 15-year-old Eastbourne youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to two charges of being in possession of cannabis at Eastbourne on February 6 and March 22. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offenders Panel for a six month contract.

A 14-year-old Eastbourne youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to ten charges of stealing items from Co-op at Eastbourne. The thefts took place in April. He pleaded guilty to stealing a packet of crisps from Sainsburys Local at Victoria Drive, Eastbourne on May 25 and guilty to assault by beating at Sainsburys, Eastbourne on the same date. He was remanded on conditional bail until January 26 2026. Magistrates made an order banning him from any retail premises in Eastbourne, unless accompanied by an adult and banned him from wearing any face covering in public.

September 15:

Andrew Short, 43, of Hailsham Road, Stone Cross, indicated a plea of guilty to burglary in that he entered The Royal Hippodrome Theatre, in Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on January 28, with intent to steal. He also pleaded guilty to stealing items worth £74.15, from Co-op at Eastbourne on March 13. Magistrates issued a warrant for his arrest without bail due to him failing to appear in court.

Finlay Snow, 19, of Gorringe Road, Eastbourne, indicated guilty pleas to two charges of being in possession of cannabis at Polegate in June and September last year. He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer by beating at Polegate on September 6 last year. Magistrates issued a warrant for his arrest without bail due to him failing to appear in court.