Magistrates' court results from the Eastbourne area

Scales of Justice

Here are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, from September 16 – October 6.

September 16:

Callum Peploe, 24, of Cantercrow Hill, Denton, Newhaven, pleaded guilty to intentional strangling. The offence took place at Cinque Ports Way, Seaford, on June 18, 2023. Sentencing was adjourned until November 12 for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.

September 25:

Roger Couch, 57, of Newlands, Avenue, Bexhill, indicated a plea of guilty to, intentionally attempting to communicate with a person under 16 who you he not reasonably believe to be 16 or over, the communication being of a sexual nature. The offence took place at Westham, on July 13 2023. he was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for two years. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates issued a sexual harm prevention order which lasts until September 24 2030.

October 6:

Kieran McKenna, 47, of Bonners Mead, Wallingford, Oxfordshire, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle on Eastbourne Road, Uckfield, on August 8, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 67 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance at Uckfield on the same date. He was fined £85 and banned from driving for 18 months.

A 17-year-old Eastbourne youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police officer. The offences took place at Mayfield on September 20. He was referred to the East Sussex Youth Offender Panel for a six month contract.

A 17-year-old Eastbourne youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to using a Ford vehicle at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on June 27, with no insurance. he was fined £74 and his driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.