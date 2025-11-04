Magistrates' court results from the Eastbourne area

Here are the results from Eastbourne Magistrates’ Court, sitting at Hastings, from October 13 -

Jasmine Wilson, 28, of Billington Street, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing groceries worth £71.85 from Co-op on Sandown, Isle of Wight, on March 8. The court issued a warrant for her arrest without bail, due to her failing to appear in court.

Asghar Ali, 47, of no fixed address, was convicted of driving a Ford Focus on Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on January 21 with cocaine and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream and for two charges of driving with defective tyres. The court made a community order and banned him from driving for three years.

Andrew Short, 43, of Hailsham Road, Stone Cross, indicated a plea of guilty to burglary by entering the Royal Hippodrome Theatre, at Seaside Road, Eastbourne, as a trespasser, on January 21, with intent to steal. He also pleaded guilty to stealing food items worth £74.15. from Co-op at Eastbourne on March 13 as well as guilty to four other offences of stealing from the same store and guilty to a further offence of stealing clothes from H&M at the Beacon in Eastbourne. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement. He was ordered to pay £87.50 in compensation.

Afshin Mozzaffari, 60, of Cobbold Avenue, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to stalking causing serious alarm or distress by messaging and phoning a woman. The offence took place at Eastbourne between February 15 and 28. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates issued a restraining order.

Daniel Thorpe, 42, of Station Road, Maidstone, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle on Wartling Road, Pevensey, on March 23, with cocaine and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. Sentencing was adjourned for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.

James Boyce, 42, of Havelock Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assault by beating and to causing criminal damage. The offences took place at Supported Living Services in Ceylon Place, Eastbourne, on November 6 last year. He was given an 18 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.