Magistrates' court results from the Hastings and Rother area

Scales of Justice

Here are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from May 7- 14.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

May 7:

Leighton Goobie, 48, of Sedlescombe North, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to using a hand-held mobile telephone while driving a Vauxhall vehicle on Bexhill Road, St Leonards, on April 18, last year. He was fined £293 and his driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

Shane Turner, 29, of Birch View, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a sexual harm prevention order by using a computer without notifying police. The offence took place at Bexhill on November 28 last year. He also pleaded guilty to a further breach of a sexual harm prevention order by installing software, which prevents a computer from retaining or displaying history of internet use at Bexhill on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until July 7 for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

May 14:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor Armstrong, 27, of Upper Sea Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to being in possession or custody of a ‘fighting dog’ – an XL Bully – contrary to the rules of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991. The offence took place at Bexhill on October 9, last year. The court made a contingent destruction order, meaning the owner can keep it if he keeps it under ‘proper control’. This was due to the fact of the dog's temperament and past behaviour and that the owner was ‘a fit and proper person to own this type of dog’. He was fined £135.

Reni Alexander, 21, of Denham Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at St Leonards on October 20, last year. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Sarah Smith, 48, of Battle Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine at St Leonards on October 20, 2023. She was fined £120.

Martyn Weber, 38, of Crowhurst Road, Catsfield, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on the A27 at Polegate on April 1, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 54 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no licence or insurance at Polegate on the same date. He was banned from driving for 40 months and fined £120.