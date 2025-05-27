Magistrates Court results from the Hastings and Rother area

Scales of Justice

Here are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court for May 14.

May 14:

Lauren Maxted, 27, of Observatory View, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen Tiago on Little Common Road, Bexhill, on January 4. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 71 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £230 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Zaneta Majewska, 43, of Markwick Terrace, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a knife in a public place, at The Conquest Hospital on January 6. She also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine at Hastings on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until July 17 for reports to be prepared. She was released on unconditional bail.

John Boorer, 30, of Stocks Meadow, Ninfield, pleaded guilty to being in a possession of an offensive weapon - a knuckle duster, in a private place at Ninfield on October 5, last year. He also pleaded guilty to a further charge of being in possession of an offensive weapon – an extendable baton, in a private place at Ninfield on the same date. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Karl Williams, 41, of Stonehouse Drive, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to 12 charges of stealing food items and alcohol from The Co-op store in Parkstone Road, Hastings and Sainsbury’s store at Hastings, between February and March this year. The court made a community order.

George Barnett, 28, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis at Menzies Road, St Leonards, on March 27. He was given a one year conditional discharge.

Lara Abbot-Wilcox, 34, of Mount Street, Battle, pleaded guilty to driving a Fiat vehicle, on Telham Lane, Battle, on March 29, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 44 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £80 and banned from driving for one year.