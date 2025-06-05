Magistrates' court results from the Hastings and Rother area

Scales of Justice

Here are the results from Hastings Magistrates Court from May 8 - May 20.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

May 8:

David Bird, 21, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving an Alfa Romeo Giulia on Coombe Valley Way, Hastings, on March 25, with no licence. Sentencing was adjourned. He was released on conditional bail.

Barry Farthing, 40, of Hughenden Road, Hastings, indicated guilty pleas to 22 charges of stealing groceries from Co-op in Hastings, between December last year and February. Magistrates issued a warrant for his arrest without bail, due to him failing to appear in court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry McArthur, 22, of Daffodil Way, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Bexhill on March 13. He also pleaded guilty to threatening to damage property, belonging to the victim, saying he would smash windows. Sentencing was adjourned until July 7 for reports to be prepared. He was released on conditional bail.

Lewis Stacey, 31, of Coronation Gardens, Hurst Green, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing groceries worth £53 from On-Stop in Turkey Road, Bexhill, on July 31 last year. He also indicated guilty pleas to stealing three bottles of vodka, worth £84 from Asda at Battle Road, St Leonards, on August 20 last year and to stealing nine packets of steak, worth £56.08, from Jempsons at Market Square, Battle, on August 28 last year. He indicated a plea of guilty to common assault at Asda, St Leonards on August 20, last year. Magistrates issued a warrant for his arrest without bail, due to him failing to appear in court.

Charles Potts, 26, of Adelaide Road, St Leonards, indicated guilty pleas to making a Category B and Category C indecent image of a child. He also indicated guilty pleas to further charges of being in possession of extreme pornographic images involving animals and to being in possession of a prohibited image of a child. The offences took place at Hastings on August 16, 2022. Sentencing was adjourned for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail with a requirement to register with police.

Niamagullah Sahak, 20, of Old London Road, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place in Frederick Road, Hastings, on October 30 last year. Semntencing was adjourned to tie up with other cases. He was released on unconditional bail.

May 20:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Grigson, 50, of Ridge West, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW vehicle on Norton Road, Hove, on December 20, last year. while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 86 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.

Amy Brown, 38, of Shepherds Way, Fairlight, pleaded guilty to driving a Land Rover on The Green , Catsfield, on April 7, while disqualified from driving. She also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance at Catsfield on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until June 25. She was released on unconditional bail.