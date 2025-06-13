Magistrates' court results from the Hastings and Rother area

Scales of Justice

Here are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from May 27 – May 28.

May 27:

Kay Greenslade, 36, of Marina St Leonards, was found guilty of failing to give information to police relating to the identity of the driver of a Peugeot vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence on November 7, 2023. She was fined £660 and ordered to pay £260 in prosecution costs. Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

May 28:

Ros Eaton, 63, of High Street, Robertsbridge, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle, at Birling Gap car park, Beachy Head, Eastbourne, on January 24, last year, while over the drink drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 54 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgammes. She was fined £40 and her driving record was endorsed with ten penalty points.

Matthew Jerrey, 50, of no fixed address, indicated a plea of guilty to failing to comply with the requirements of the sex offenders register, by failing to notify Hastings police of having no fixed abode on April 2. He was sentenced to 36 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work.

Stancu Alexandru-Pompilo, 37, of Appledore Road, Stone, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Focus on Military Road, Rye, on April 5, while more than twice over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 85 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £230 and banned from driving for 42 months.

Luke Witherow, 55, of Beauchamp Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a knife in a public place in Marline Road, St Leonards, on May 13, Sentencing was adjourned until July 21 for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

Darryl Nunn, 49, of London Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of an extreme pornographic image which involved a horse. He also pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child under the age of 16 and guilty to being in possession of an indecent image of a child. He indicated a plea of guilty to attempting to incite a girl of 13 into sexual activity. The offences took place at St Leonards between January and May of last year. He was committed for sentencing to Lewes Crown Court and released on conditional bail.

Jonathan Hawley, 40, of Wellington Square, Hastings, pleaded guilty to driving a Volkswagen Golf on the Ridge, at Hastings, on November 20, last year, with cocaine and the controlled drug Benzoylecgonine in his blood stream. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for one year.