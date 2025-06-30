Magistrates' court results from the Hastings and Rother area

Scales of Justice

Here are the results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court from June 4 -

June 4:

Jordan Battams, 33, of Cornwallis Gardens, Hastings, indicated guilty pleas to three charges of common assault on a police offer. The offences took place at Quarry Road, Hastings, on September 26, last year. He also pleaded guilty to using racially aggravated threatening behaviour at Hastings police station on the same date. Sentencing was adjourned until July 4 for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

Joseph Nimesh, 41, of Northdown Road, Margate, Kent, pleaded guilty to using an e-scooter with no licence or insurance. The offence took place at Priory Meadow, Hastings, On October 29, last year. He was fined £120 and his driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

June 9:

Rachel Lusher, 47, of Cavendish Place, Hastings, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer by beating. The offence took place at Eastbourne on May 2. She also pleaded guilty to using racially aggravated threatening behaviour and guilty to resisting a police officer at Eastbourne on the same date. The court issued a warrant for her arrest without bail, due to her failing to appear in court.

Edward Redman, of Burwash Road, Broad Oak, indicated a plea of guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The offence took place at Broad Oak on April 9. He also indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a police officer by beating at Broad Oak on the same date. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay £150 in compensation.

Ryan Grayston, 30, of Caves Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to burglary by entering the Kebab Centre, at Eversfield Place, St Leonards, as a trespasser, on April 6, last year and stealing cans of drink and cash to the value of £213. He also pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage by destroying a window at Asda, on Battle Road, St Leonards, on May 19, last year, causing £800 damage. He pleaded guilty to causing £2,424 damage to an automatic cash machine at Tesco, Churchwood Drive, St Leonards, on may 12, last year. Sentencing was adjourned until July 7 for reports to be prepared. He was released on unconditional bail.

David Fairhurst, 55, of Reginald Road, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to making calls to Sussex Police that were grossly offensive with the intent of causing distress or anxiety. The offence took place at Bexhill on October 21, last year. He also pleaded guilty to sending a message which conveyed a death threat at Bexhill on May 6. He pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to two flat screen TV’s, a window, vase and coffee table at Glassenbury Drive, Bexhill, on May 6. The court made a community order. He was fined £80.